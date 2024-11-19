AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 130.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.36%)
BOP 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.21%)
DCL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
DFML 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 85.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.32%)
FCCL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFBL 66.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.68%)
FFL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
HUBC 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.01%)
MLCF 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
NBP 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.81%)
OGDC 194.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.35%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
PPL 156.10 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.5%)
PRL 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.38%)
PTC 18.47 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.51%)
SEARL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.04%)
TOMCL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.33%)
TREET 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 62.92 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.59%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,189 Increased By 77.1 (0.76%)
BR30 31,389 Increased By 201.2 (0.65%)
KSE100 95,934 Increased By 938.4 (0.99%)
KSE30 29,721 Increased By 239.6 (0.81%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares flat as market awaits Nvidia earnings

  • KOSPI gained 3.58 points, or 0.14%, at 2,473.38 as of 0128 GMT
Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 12:19pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korea stocks rise on moves to scrap planned tax on financial investments

  • South Korean shares traded flat on Tuesday, while investors awaited US chipmaker Nvidia’s earnings later in the week for cues on global chip demand.

  • The benchmark KOSPI gained 3.58 points, or 0.14%, at 2,473.38 as of 0128 GMT, after rising 2.2% on Monday.

  • Chipmaker Samsung Electronics added 0.35%, after rising sharply for two consecutive sessions on a surprise share buyback plan. However, peer SK Hynix was flat.

  • AI darling Nvidia will report its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, when investors will assess the global chip demand and the sustainability of the AI euphoria that drove much of the market’s rally this year.

  • Among other index heavyweights, e-commerce and biopharmaceutical stocks rose, while automakers fell. Battery makers remained mixed.

  • Of the total 933 traded issues, 448 shares advanced, while 399 declined.

  • Foreigners net sold shares worth 34.9 billion won ($25 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,393.1 per US dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,393.5.

  • In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 105.93.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.900%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 3.047%.

South Korean stocks

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares flat as market awaits Nvidia earnings

IDEAS will prove to be milestone in development of country’s defence industry: Khawaja Asif

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Pakistan reports 50th polio case this year

Section 144 imposed in Karachi amid IDEAS 2024

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in November, signals room for another rate cut

Oil prices steady amid supply outages, caution over Russia-Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Aurangzeb speaks to SBP, PBA chiefs: Financing for priority sectors govt priority

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Read more stories