Boeing announces almost 2,200 layoffs

NEW YORK: The US aviation giant Boeing sent out its first redundancy notifications on Monday as part of a previously announced plan to cut 10 percent of its global workforce.

Boeing intends to cut almost 2,200 jobs in the US state of Washington, which is home to many of its oldest factories, according to a statement made public on Monday.

Companies in the United States are required by law to submit a “WARN” notice (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) to local authorities sixty days before any layoffs.

In its notice, Boeing said it expects to start laying people off permanently starting December 20. 2,199 people will be affected.