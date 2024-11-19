AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
Aurangzeb lauds ADB’s financial, technical aid

APP Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Senior Director, Tariq H. Niazi called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by ADB’s Country Director, Emma Fan and her team in Pakistan, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

Tariq H. Niazi briefed the Minister on ADB’s public sector management and governance initiatives aimed at ensuring stronger macro-fiscal management and effective governance with improved policy framework and institutional capacities in the Bank’s developing member countries.

Aurangzeb optimistic about swift finalisation of ADB’s Country Partnership Framework

Tariq Niazi said the ADB had quite a substantial pipeline for Pakistan with significant projects planned for economic reforms and socio-economic development, particularly policy and administration reforms, digitalization of FBR, private-public partnerships, climate change, policy-based guarantees, financial and budgetary support, support in poverty reduction, and technical assistance in pension reforms.

