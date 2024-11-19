Governor seeks enhanced trade ties with Spain

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed hope that trade between Pakistan and Spain will further expand in future.

While talking to the Spanish parliamentary delegation, which called on him, here at the Governor House on Monday, the governor expressed gratitude to Spain for its cooperation with Pakistan in the European Union.

He acknowledged Spain’s consistent support to Pakistan on various matters and appreciated Spain’s stance on the Palestine issue terming Spain’s assistance and voice crucial for these oppressed people of Palestine.

The governor said that Pakistan is benefiting from Spain’s expertise in olive cultivation, with olives being grown in various regions of the country. He said both the countries can benefit from each other in different fields.

The delegation members shared their views on tourism, infrastructure, and olive oil trade.

