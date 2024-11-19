AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-19

Dollar strengthens against yen

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

NEW YORK: The dollar advanced against the yen on Monday to resume its recent upward trend after Japan’s top central bank official signaled further monetary policy tightening was likely, but was vague on the timing of any such hike.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the economy was progressing toward sustained wages-driven inflation and warned against keeping borrowing costs too low, leaving open the chance of another interest rate increase as early as next month, in his first comments on monetary policy since Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election two weeks ago.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.43% to 155. The greenback on Friday snapped a streak of four straight sessions of gains against the Japanese currency after Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato on Friday warned authorities would take action to combat excessive exchange-rate moves.

The market was pricing a roughly 54% chance of a quarter-point hike at its next policy meeting on Dec. 19, little changed from before the speech.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including, fell 0.14% to 106.58, with the euro up 0.19% at $1.056. The index hit a more than one-year high last week of 107.07 and has been rising on expectations a Trump victory would lead to higher tariffs and potentially stoke inflation, which would slow the path of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Two top European Central Bank policymakers signaled on Monday they were more worried about the damage that expected new US trade tariffs would do to economic growth in the euro zone than any impact on inflation.

Recent comments from Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have pointed to the central bank being deliberate in its rate cut path.

In a light week for US economic data, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 46 this month, the highest since April, from 43 in October on optimism the recent elections would lead to regulatory changes that could spur more residential construction.

Trump’s election victory has caused the euro to slump as investors have priced in the potential for tariffs on the European Union and China, a key European trading partner. Investors and analysts have begun to talk of a possible fall to parity, where one euro equals a dollar.

Markets are waiting to hear who Trump will pick as Treasury secretary, with numerous media reports saying the president-elect has expanded the list of potential candidates to include a former Federal Reserve governor, Kevin Warsh, and billionaire executive Marc Rowan.

Sterling strengthened 0.06% to $1.2624 after dropping 2.4% last week, its biggest weekly percentage drop since early February 2023.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 1.16% to $90,683.00.

Yen Dollar

Comments

200 characters

Dollar strengthens against yen

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Aurangzeb lauds ADB’s financial, technical aid

SC rejects plea, arguing outcome of elections decided by the votes cast

Pakistan marks first shipment of farm-raised shrimp

Read more stories