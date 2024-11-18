AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
World

Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Odesa kills 10, injures 44

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 06:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: A Russian missile attack killed 10 people and wounded 44 in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday, local governor Oleh Kiper and national police said.

Four children were among the wounded while three people were in serious condition, Kiper said on the Telegram messenger.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram that a Russian ballistic missile had hit a residential neighbourhood, and that an apartment building, a university building and an administrative building had been damaged.

One dead, thousands without heating after Russian strike on Ukraine port city

“These are not random strikes - these are show strikes. After calls and meetings with Putin, after all the false gossip in the media about supposedly ‘refraining’ from strikes. Russia is showing what it is really interested in: only war,” he said.

National police said that seven police officers, a medic and two residents had been killed, and 14 police officers were among the wounded.

Russia unleashed its largest overnight missile attack on Ukraine in almost three months on Sunday, killing seven people and further hobbling an already damaged energy system.

Later on, a Russian missile hit a residential building in the Sumy region, killing 11 including two children and wounding 89.

