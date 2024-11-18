AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
DFML 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
DGKC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.66%)
FFBL 65.77 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.16%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 111.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.13%)
MLCF 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
NBP 60.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.59%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PPL 153.80 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.73%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.01%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.4%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,113 Increased By 27.5 (0.27%)
BR30 31,179 Increased By 9.1 (0.03%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Euro zone yields mixed, focus on US Treasuries, economic data

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:19pm

Euro zone borrowing costs were mixed on Monday, with US Treasury yields settling around their recent highs while a weak economic outlook weighed on expectations for European Central Bank policy rates. Markets awaited data on euro area negotiated wages on Wednesday and PMIs on Friday.

Analysts see US yields roughly unchanged in the near term as markets have priced a so-called red sweep, with Donald Trump as the new US president and the Republican Party controlling both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Euro zone yields rise after better than expected data

Investors expect Trump’s policies, which should include tariff and tax cuts, to boost inflation and interest rates. Germany’s 2-year yield, which is more sensitive to expectations for ECB policy rates, rose one basis point (bp) to 2.13%. It hit 2.091% on Friday, its lowest since Oct. 24.

Markets priced in an ECB deposit facility rate at 1.9% in July, while fully discounting a 25 bps rate cut in December and a 20% chance of a 50 bps move.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was down one bp at 2.34%. Italy’s 10-year government bond yields, the benchmark for the euro area periphery, dropped one bp at 3.54%.

It hit 3.521% on Friday, its lowest since Oct. 30.

