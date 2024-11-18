AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
DFML 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
DGKC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.66%)
FFBL 65.77 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.16%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 111.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.13%)
MLCF 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
NBP 60.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.59%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PPL 153.80 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.73%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.01%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.4%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,113 Increased By 27.5 (0.27%)
BR30 31,179 Increased By 9.1 (0.03%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB’s Nagel says Trump’s tariffs may have minor impact on inflation

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:16pm

FRANKFURT: The tariffs promised by US President-elect Donald Trump would upend international trade but may ultimately have a “minor impact” on inflation, European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel said.

Trump made tariffs a key element of his pitch to voters, in what some analysts fear could be a much worse rerun of the Republican former president’s 2018-2019 trade war with China.

Nagel, the Bundesbank’s President, cited empirical studies showing that the effect of global integration on domestic prices is “economically small”.

Trade war would weigh on Europe’s already weak outlook, ECB warns

“While we can be quite sure about the direction of this impact, its magnitude seems minor,” he told a conference in Tokyo. “Accordingly, global integration would have to decrease substantially to cause a noticeable rise in inflationary pressures. And, so far, we have not seen this.”

He added that, if geoeconomic fragmentation did lead to greater inflationary pressures, the ECB and other central banks would could keep it at bay via higher interest rates.

Donald Trump ECB Joachim Nagel

Comments

200 characters

ECB’s Nagel says Trump’s tariffs may have minor impact on inflation

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Cotton arrival slumps in first two weeks of November

Pakistan’s power generation increases in October as cost surges

Pakistan skittled for 117 in final T20 against Australia

PCB appoints Aqib Javed as interim white-ball head coach

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Oil nudges higher after Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Read more stories