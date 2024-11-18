Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

Net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan grew 32.3% during the first four months of the ongoing fiscal year (FY25), clocking in at $904.3 million, revealed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data on Monday.

During July-October FY25, FDI inflows were $1,242.5 million against an outflow of $338.2 million.

Net FDI during the same period (July-October) of the previous fiscal year amounted to $683.5 million.

During October alone, net FDI amounted to $133.2 million, an 18% decrease when compared with the same month of the previous year when it stood at $163.3 million.

On a month-on-month basis, FDI was down over 65%, in comparison to $385 million clocked in during September.

Country-wise FDI

Meanwhile, during the first four months of FY25, overall Chinese investment in the country increased by over 100%. China remained the largest investing country, accounting for 46% of the total share with a net FDI of $414.5 million compared with $207.1 million during the same period last year.

Hong Kong emerged as the second-largest investor with a net FDI of $99.7 million, compared with $69.9 million during the same period last year, an increase of 43% and accounting for 11% of the total share.

During 4MFY25, the power sector attracted the major share of investment i.e. 46% ($414.5 million) followed by the financial business sector ($189.6 million) and the oil & gas exploration ($103.8 million).

The development comes at a time when the country faces a shortage of dollars as it makes efforts to increase foreign exchange reserves through non-debt-creating inflow.

Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $349 million in October 2024 compared to a deficit of $287 million in the same month of the previous fiscal year, data released on Monday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.