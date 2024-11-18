AGL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
DGKC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.59%)
FCCL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
FFBL 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.59%)
FFL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 111.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.42%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
KOSM 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.67%)
MLCF 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.29%)
OGDC 193.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.4%)
PAEL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
PPL 153.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.54%)
PRL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PTC 17.21 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.63%)
SEARL 85.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-5.98%)
TPLP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 62.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.8%)
UNITY 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 0.7 (0.01%)
BR30 31,154 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.05%)
KSE100 94,744 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.02%)
KSE30 29,383 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.09%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

BR Web Desk Published 18 Nov, 2024 01:29pm

Net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan grew 32.3% during the first four months of the ongoing fiscal year (FY25), clocking in at $904.3 million, revealed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data on Monday.

During July-October FY25, FDI inflows were $1,242.5 million against an outflow of $338.2 million.

Net FDI during the same period (July-October) of the previous fiscal year amounted to $683.5 million.

During October alone, net FDI amounted to $133.2 million, an 18% decrease when compared with the same month of the previous year when it stood at $163.3 million.

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

On a month-on-month basis, FDI was down over 65%, in comparison to $385 million clocked in during September.

Country-wise FDI

Meanwhile, during the first four months of FY25, overall Chinese investment in the country increased by over 100%. China remained the largest investing country, accounting for 46% of the total share with a net FDI of $414.5 million compared with $207.1 million during the same period last year.

Hong Kong emerged as the second-largest investor with a net FDI of $99.7 million, compared with $69.9 million during the same period last year, an increase of 43% and accounting for 11% of the total share.

During 4MFY25, the power sector attracted the major share of investment i.e. 46% ($414.5 million) followed by the financial business sector ($189.6 million) and the oil & gas exploration ($103.8 million).

The development comes at a time when the country faces a shortage of dollars as it makes efforts to increase foreign exchange reserves through non-debt-creating inflow.

Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $349 million in October 2024 compared to a deficit of $287 million in the same month of the previous fiscal year, data released on Monday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

China SBP FDI power sector Pakistan’s Economy FDI inflows SBP data pakistan fdi

Comments

200 characters

Jul-Oct FDI clocks in at $904.3mn, up 32% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s REER index increases to 100.9 in October 2024

Cotton arrival slumps in first two weeks of November

Cargo ship unloads its containers: Direct Pak-BD route marks rebuilding ties

Pakistan win toss, bat in final T20 against Australia

Oil nudges higher after Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module to avoid lengthy refund processes

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Read more stories