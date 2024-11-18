AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-18

Marginal improvement

Recorder Review Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

KARACHI: The rupee registered marginal improvement during the previous week as it gained Re0.07 or 0.02% against the US dollar.

The local unit closed at 277.67, against 277.74 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The rupee fell during the first two days of the week, but made a recovery of Re0.26 in the last three sessions.

The domestic currency witnessed some improvement against the dollar after a span of three weeks.

Market experts attributed the rupee’s gain to improved supply of dollars in the market

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $84 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.26 billion as of November 8. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.97 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.71 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 6 paise for buying and gained 9 paise for selling against USD, closing at 276.89 and 278.65, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 6.03 rupees for buying and 6.10 rupees for selling, closing at 291.10 and 293.80, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 1 paisa for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 75.27 and 75.97, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for buying and lost 2 paise for selling, closing at 73.52 and 74.16, respectively.

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 277.67

Offer Close Rs. 277.87

Bid Open Rs. 277.74

Offer Open Rs. 277.94

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 276.89

Offer Close Rs. 278.65

Bid Open Rs. 276.83

Offer Open Rs. 278.74

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP US dollar THE RUPEE

Comments

200 characters

Marginal improvement

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

KCCI seeks winter package sans KE’s involvement

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

Lahore’s air quality index improves

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module

Read more stories