LAHORE: Pakistan’s leading cable manufacturer, Newage Cables Pvt Ltd, has signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s Araib Group for the supply of cables valued at 100 million SAR.

The agreement was finalized at the prestigious Saudi Build Expo 2024, the international trade fair for construction materials and building technologies, held at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

