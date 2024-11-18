SU collaborates with SSWMB on ‘green campus waste solutions’

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh (SU) has decided to collaborate with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) to tackle pressing waste disposal challenges on the Allama I.I. Kazi Campus and its residential areas.

The collaboration was formalized following a request from the university, highlighting the need for professional waste management to address growing health risks and environmental concerns.

In a detailed letter to SSWMB Managing Director Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, SU Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko outlined the challenges of waste management on campus. He said that the university’s internal efforts were insufficient to maintain a clean and healthy environment and make a green campus effort, necessitating external expertise and support.

Responding to the university’s letter, Imtiaz Ali Shah visited the campus and called on SU Pro- Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dr. Pasand Ali Khoso and others in the Senate Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat.

The meeting resulted in the launch of the initiative “Green Campus Sustainable Future”, aiming to align the university’s waste management efforts with sustainable development goals (SDGs).

