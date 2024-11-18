AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-18

SU collaborates with SSWMB on ‘green campus waste solutions’

Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh (SU) has decided to collaborate with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) to tackle pressing waste disposal challenges on the Allama I.I. Kazi Campus and its residential areas.

The collaboration was formalized following a request from the university, highlighting the need for professional waste management to address growing health risks and environmental concerns.

In a detailed letter to SSWMB Managing Director Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, SU Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko outlined the challenges of waste management on campus. He said that the university’s internal efforts were insufficient to maintain a clean and healthy environment and make a green campus effort, necessitating external expertise and support.

Responding to the university’s letter, Imtiaz Ali Shah visited the campus and called on SU Pro- Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dr. Pasand Ali Khoso and others in the Senate Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat.

The meeting resulted in the launch of the initiative “Green Campus Sustainable Future”, aiming to align the university’s waste management efforts with sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SDGs University of Sindh SSWMB Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah

Comments

200 characters

SU collaborates with SSWMB on ‘green campus waste solutions’

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

KCCI seeks winter package sans KE’s involvement

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

Lahore’s air quality index improves

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module

Read more stories