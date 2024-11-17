AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India, Nigeria renew ties as Modi visits

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:43pm
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu (R) handshake at the Presidential Palace in Abuja on November 17, 2024 as Indian Prime Minister first stops in Nigeria capital in a tour on to the G20 summit in Brazil, and to Guyana. Photo: AFP
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu (R) handshake at the Presidential Palace in Abuja on November 17, 2024 as Indian Prime Minister first stops in Nigeria capital in a tour on to the G20 summit in Brazil, and to Guyana. Photo: AFP

ABUJA: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu met to renew what they called the “strategic partnership” between the giants of Asia and Africa on Sunday.

Nigeria’s capital Abuja was Modi’s first stop in a tour that will take the Indian premier on to the G20 summit in Brazil, and to Guyana.

The visit was billed by New Delhi as a meeting of the largest democracy in the world and the largest in Africa, “natural partners” as both push for a more central role in world affairs.

Modi was welcomed to the Nigerian presidency by a military pipe band and honour guard, before entering closed door talks with Tinubu and senior officials at his Aso Rock residence.

“Our cooperation is very strong and there are many new possibilities as well for us to take our cooperation forward,” Modi said in preliminary remarks as talks got underway.

“As we just said, we have always worked together to address challenges such as terrorism, separatism, piracy and drug trafficking.”

India to summon Amazon, Flipkart executives as regulatory scrutiny grows, source says

Tinubu conferred on Modi the Nigerian honour Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, congratulated him on India’s democratic credentials and pledged to work together on the “basis of mutual respect and a shared mission”.

Photos posted on Modi’s account showed him arriving late Saturday at Abuja airport to be welcomed by Nigerian officials and a cheering crowd from the country’s 60,000-strong Indian community.

Security Council bids

The visit comes amid a revived push by both India and Nigeria for permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council.

The five permanent members of the top UN body – the United States, Russia, China, France and Britain – hold a powerful veto that they can use to protect their international interests.

In recent years, supporters of a more “multipolar” world have pushed for African, Asian and Latin American countries to be given more senior global roles alongside the older great powers.

In his prepared remarks, Modi alluded to this drive, telling Tinubu “together we will also continue to highlight at a global level the priorities of the Global South.

“And thanks to our joint efforts, we will achieve success as well in this,” he promised.

Nigeria’s 220-million-strong population is comfortably the largest in Africa, but in diplomatic strength it is rivalled by South Africa.

If UN members bow to the pressure to give increased representation to an African country, Abuja and Pretoria could end up competing for the place.

India is the world’s most populous nation – its 1.4 billion people represent a sixth of humanity – and is a nuclear-armed power.

It has long sought a permanent UN Security Council seat.

India is also a member of the nine-strong BRICs group with Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

Nigeria is a BRICs “partner country” but has not been given full membership, with some observers accusing South Africa of holding them up.

Economic cooperation

Aside from power politics, Modi’s visit will also seek to enhance economic cooperation, with a number of technical agreements to be signed.

Africa has become a theatre of competition between the United States, former colonial powers from Europe, as well as Russia, Turkey and especially China.

India too has made inroads, and ahead of the trip Modi’s office boasted that more than 200 Indian companies had invested $27 billion in Nigerian manufacturing, becoming major employers.

Nigeria is also a destination for Indian development funds, with $100 million in loans and training programmes for local workers.

Narendra Modi India Nigeria G20 summits

Comments

200 characters

India, Nigeria renew ties as Modi visits

Smog crisis in Punjab: over 1.93mn seek hospital care for respiratory diseases

Aurangzeb rules out ‘mini-budget’

Tata seals deal with Pegatron for iPhone plant in India’s Tamil Nadu, sources say

Bangladesh deaths from dengue cross 400 as outbreak worsens

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Seven soldiers martyred; BLA claims responsibility

Xi Jinping tells Biden ready for ‘smooth transition’ to Trump

Netflix says 60 million households worldwide tuned in for Paul-Tyson match

India hails ‘historic’ hypersonic missile test flight

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

Read more stories