End of an era as Rafael Nadal aims for winning Davis Cup farewell

MÁLAGA: Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal is aiming to cap his emotional farewell from tennis with another Davis Cup triumph in Malaga next week.

Nadal, 38, has battled injuries over the past few years and the extent to which he can compete for his country is unknown, but all eyes will be on the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

The veteran led Spain to victory in Madrid five years ago – the last time they won the trophy and Nadal’s fourth.

However, he admitted Saturday that his role in Malaga may be limited to doubles rather than singles.

“First off, we’ll have to see how I feel in training and, if I really don’t feel I have a chance to win the singles, I’ll be the first to not want to play,” Nadal said in comments to the Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET).

“If I don’t feel ready, I’ll be the first to speak to the captain (David Ferrer). I’ve already told him on a few occasions not to make any decisions based on the fact that it’s my last week as a professional tennis player.”

French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will be Spain’s leading player and his presence offers Nadal a real chance of retiring on a high note.

“Probably one of the most special tournaments that I’m going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I’ll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him,” said Alcaraz who played alongside Nadal in doubles at the Olympics in Paris this year.

“I think it’s most important for Rafa, for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It’s going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me.”

Representing Spain, Nadal won singles gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and triumphed in the doubles at Rio 2016 alongside Marc Lopez.

But former world number one Nadal’s injury setbacks in the twilight of his career have seen his ranking slump to 155.

The last of his 92 career titles came with his 14th French Open and 22nd major at Roland Garros in 2022.

He hasn’t played a competitive singles match since losing to Novak Djokovic at the Olympics in July while in 2023 he played just four times.

‘King of Clay’ Nadal to end stellar career after injury-hit spell

Many are hoping for Spain and Alcaraz to meet world number one Jannik Sinner’s Italy, the defending champions, in the final, as the two young stars continue to build on a gripping rivalry.

Record 32-time champions the United States have selected a strong team spearheaded by US Open finalist Taylor Fritz and are also among the most likely contenders.

Nadal clashed with Alcaraz in Saudi Arabia at the “Six Kings Slam” exhibition in October, losing in straight sets, but they will be fighting for the same goal in Andalucia.

The start of the Billie Jean King Cup was delayed because of a weather alert in the Malaga region, in the wake of devastating floods in the east of Spain.

Alcaraz, ranked third in the world, said the flooding in Valencia increased his motivation to help his country triumph.

“I’m here to give my grain of sand because playing for Spain is the biggest thing that there is for me,” he continued.

Tennis greats and stars from other sports are among those clamouring to watch Nadal’s farewell, with career rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer among those expected to attend.

Spain face the Netherlands on Tuesday in the last eight, with the winner taking on Germany or Canada in the semi-finals.

Italy defence

Italy ended a 47-year wait to win the Davis Cup again a year ago as they beat Australia in the final with Sinner their key player and are favourites to defend their title.

The Australian Open and US Open winner is still waiting for an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency against him to be resolved.

Sinner twice tested positive for traces of an anabolic steroid in March but the International Tennis Integrity Agency cleared him of blame in August.

Captained by Lleyton Hewitt, Australia were runners-up last year and are second only to the US in Davis Cup triumphs, winning the title 28 times.

The final takes place next Sunday with all matches held at the indoor hard-court Martin Carpena arena.