Japan PM Ishiba says he won’t get meeting he sought with president-elect Trump

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Saturday that a face-to-face meeting he had sought with US president-elect Donald Trump would not go ahead.

Ishiba told reporters in Lima, Peru, that Trump’s camp explained that meetings with world leaders before the inauguration were restricted under the Logan Act.

The prime minister had planned to stop in the United States for a meeting with Trump after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima.

Ishiba said he would like to hold a meeting with Trump when it is convenient with both sides.