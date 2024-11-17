AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
Japan PM Ishiba says he won’t get meeting he sought with president-elect Trump

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2024 10:55am
Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Saturday that a face-to-face meeting he had sought with US president-elect Donald Trump would not go ahead.

Ishiba told reporters in Lima, Peru, that Trump’s camp explained that meetings with world leaders before the inauguration were restricted under the Logan Act.

The prime minister had planned to stop in the United States for a meeting with Trump after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima.

Brazil’s first lady insults Elon Musk at G20 social event

Ishiba said he would like to hold a meeting with Trump when it is convenient with both sides.

