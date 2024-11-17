AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Super typhoon Man-Yi set to weaken as it barrels through Philippines

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2024 10:29am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MANILA: Super typhoon Man-Yi swept across the Philippines’ main island of Luzon on Sunday, threatening heavy rain in the capital region Metro Manila, after triggering more than a million evacuations and damaging buildings in several areas.

Packing winds of 185 kph (115 mph), it weakened slightly after hitting land in the town of Panganiban in Catanduanes province on Saturday night to arrive over the coastal waters of Camarines Norte province by 8 a.m., weather officials said.

“We evacuated because every time there is a typhoon, the water rises in the nearby river,” said Amalia Santisas, one those living near coastal areas in Manila, the capital, who followed evacuation orders.

“We have children with us and we are scared,” added Santisas, who was among more than a million evacuated from the typhoon’s expected path to keep them safe from storm surges.

Despite the evacuations, no casualties were reported, though the typhoon’s strong winds damaged homes, schools and commercial buildings in Catanduanes, civil defence chief Ariel Nepomuceno told Reuters.

The sixth tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines in a month, Man-Yi is hurtling towards the southern and central areas of Luzon.

“Pepito is forecast to slightly weaken as a typhoon prior to its second landfall,” state weather agency PAGASA said in a statement, using the storm’s domestic name, as it urged precautionary measures. “Significant weakening will occur during the passage of this tropical cyclone over mainland Luzon today.”

Thousands flee as Typhoon Usagi hits north of Philippines

The highest storm alert has also been declared for eastern parts of the islands of Polillo and Calaguas.

Winds had weakened in the Catanduanes town of Virac, and the rain had eased to a drizzle, allowing some of those who had sought shelter to return home, provincial disaster officer Roberto Monterola told DZBB radio.

Philippines Man Yi Super typhoon island of Luzon Ariel Nepomuceno PAGASA

Comments

200 characters

Super typhoon Man-Yi set to weaken as it barrels through Philippines

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

ZRI consumers in LIEDA: PD under fire over ‘AMR’ meter ‘impasse’

Discos’ sell-off: SIFC to play key role

Country unveils first National Carbon Market Policy

Input tax claim and credit: SC defines applicability of Section 8 of Sales Tax Act

Battle against climate change: CM highlights role of children, youth

PTA streamlines VPN registration process

Sherry criticises ‘letter of US Congress members’

New date yet to be announced after polio vaccination boycotted in Kurram

Read more stories