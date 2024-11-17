AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
Japanese troops to train with Australia, US militaries in Darwin

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2024 10:19am
SYDNEY: Japanese troops will begin regular deployments in northern Australia as part of military cooperation with Australia and the US, Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday.

Around 2,000 US Marines are already hosted in Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory, for six months of the year amid growing concern among Washington and its allies about China’s growing military power in the Indo Pacific region.

“Today we are announcing that there will be regular deployments of Japan’s amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade to Australia,” Marles said at a televised press conference in Darwin, alongside

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani.

“Having a more forward leaning opportunity for greater training with Japan and the US together is a really fantastic opportunity for our defence,” Marles told Sky News on Sunday, according to a transcript.

Austin also said on Sunday he was confident the US will provide the capabilities set out in the AUKUS deal, which will see Australia buy US nuclear submarines and develop a new class of nuclear-powered submarines with the US and Britain.

US aircraft carrier joins military drills with South Korea and Japan

The US Defence Department was focused “on a smooth and effective transition” to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, Austin added.

“I’m really proud of the things that this administration has accomplished over the last four years, in terms of what we’ve done in this region to strengthen alliances and to work with countries that share the vision of a free and open Indo Pacific,” Austin added.

Sunday’s trilateral meeting between Australia, the US and Japan in Darwin is the 14th meeting of its kind between the three allies.

At the last trilateral, held in Singapore in June, the nations expressed serious concern about security in the East China Sea and said they opposed “any destabilising and coercive unilateral actions” there, a veiled reference to China.

