AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-17

Seven soldiers martyred; BLA claims responsibility

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:10am

QUETTA: Militants fired on a paramilitary border post in Balochistan, killing seven soldiers, local authorities said Saturday, a week after the same militant group killed 26 people at a railway station.

“Around 40 to 50 armed terrorists attacked a border post manned by the Frontier Corps Balochistan in Kalat district, killing seven soldiers and wounding 15 others,” a local official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“The exchange of fire lasted several hours,” he added.

A local civilian administrative officer confirmed the number of casualties, adding that the wounded were “airlifted from this remote area to (provincial capital) Quetta for medical treatment”.

Jeeyand Baloch, a spokesman for the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), claimed responsibility for the attack without giving further details.

The latest attack comes a week after the BLA killed 26 people, including 14 soldiers, at a railway station in Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

The BLA said the earlier attack “was carried out on a Pakistani army unit at Quetta railway station... after completing a course at the Infantry School.”

In August, the BLA claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks by dozens of assailants who killed at least 39 people, one of the highest tolls to hit the region.

Balochistan militants BLA Kalat terrorists attack Pakistan soldiers martyred FC Balochistan

Comments

200 characters

Seven soldiers martyred; BLA claims responsibility

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

ZRI consumers in LIEDA: PD under fire over ‘AMR’ meter ‘impasse’

Discos’ sell-off: SIFC to play key role

Country unveils first National Carbon Market Policy

Input tax claim and credit: SC defines applicability of Section 8 of Sales Tax Act

Battle against climate change: CM highlights role of children, youth

PTA streamlines VPN registration process

Sherry criticises ‘letter of US Congress members’

New date yet to be announced after polio vaccination boycotted in Kurram

Read more stories