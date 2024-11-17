Seven soldiers martyred; BLA claims responsibility

QUETTA: Militants fired on a paramilitary border post in Balochistan, killing seven soldiers, local authorities said Saturday, a week after the same militant group killed 26 people at a railway station.

“Around 40 to 50 armed terrorists attacked a border post manned by the Frontier Corps Balochistan in Kalat district, killing seven soldiers and wounding 15 others,” a local official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“The exchange of fire lasted several hours,” he added.

A local civilian administrative officer confirmed the number of casualties, adding that the wounded were “airlifted from this remote area to (provincial capital) Quetta for medical treatment”.

Jeeyand Baloch, a spokesman for the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), claimed responsibility for the attack without giving further details.

The latest attack comes a week after the BLA killed 26 people, including 14 soldiers, at a railway station in Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

The BLA said the earlier attack “was carried out on a Pakistani army unit at Quetta railway station... after completing a course at the Infantry School.”

In August, the BLA claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks by dozens of assailants who killed at least 39 people, one of the highest tolls to hit the region.