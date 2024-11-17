Israeli strike kills 10 at Gaza school sheltering displaced families

GAZA CITY: An Israeli strike killed 10 Palestinians and wounded at least 20 others on Saturday at a school in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp currently sheltering displaced families, medics said on Saturday.

The UN-run Abu Assi school, where rescue operations are ongoing, may still have people trapped under the rubble, health officials said. There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

The Israeli military reported later on Saturday that two rockets fired at Israel from the northern Gaza Strip were intercepted.