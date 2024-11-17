ICT: surge in crimes

ISLAMABAD: In a troubling surge in criminal activity, car lifters and robbers stole or snatched 59 vehicles, including 47 motorbikes, from various localities across Islamabad during the past week.

Police records indicate that the thefts occurred across the city, with armed robbers targeting 25 different locations throughout the capital.

During the theft and robberies, citizens were deprived of valuables of millions of rupees. The rise in criminal activity, especially vehicle theft and armed robberies, has raised concerns among residents. The surge in incidents in the heavily-guarded city is prompting calls for increased security measures across the city.

The 59 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include 12 cars and 47 motorbikes. During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Koral, Aabpara, Ramna, Industrial Area, Shahzad Town and Lohi Bher police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole seven motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Industrial Area police station; six motorbikes and two cars from the jurisdiction of Abapara; six motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Koral police station; and five motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station.

Similarly, robbers struck at two places and auto thieves stole eight vehicles from the limits of Koral police station; two cases of street crimes, eight cases of auto theft were reported to Aabpara police station; carjackers stole nine vehicles from the limits of Industrial Area police station; three cases of robbery and six cases of auto theft were reported to Shahzad Town police station.

Furthermore, five cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported at Lohi Bher police station; three cases of auto theft were reported to Bhara Kahu police station; and two cases of street crime and two cases of auto theft were reported to Khanna police station.

