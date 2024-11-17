AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-17

Bilawal condemns Kalat terror attack

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Kalat and expressed profound sorrow over the martyrdom of seven security personnel in the tragic incident.

In a press release issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House, the PPP chairman paid tribute to the martyred personnel, honouring their ultimate sacrifice for the homeland.

He remarked, “The brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the defense of our motherland will forever be etched in the hearts of the nation.” He offered prayers for the departed souls and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the attack.

Reaffirming the PPP’s stance against terrorism, the chairman declared, “Pakistan Peoples Party strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. Such cowardly acts cannot weaken our resolve to uproot terrorism from its very roots.”

