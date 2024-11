ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour.

The president offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members of late Ilyas Bilour.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

