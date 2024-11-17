Prices of kitchen items show upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of majority of essential kitchen items witnessed an upward trend during the week past as compared to the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Traders and wholesalers in different markets of the twin cities told Business Recorder that increase was observed in the prices of some kitchen items including eggs, tomato, garlic, sugar and vegetable ghee during the last week as compared to the preceding week. The survey observed reduction in the prices of onions, maash, bananas, chicken, and wheat flour.

Eggs’ price went up from Rs9,100 to Rs9,400 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold at Rs340 per dozen during the week as compared to Rs320 per dozen in the previous week.

Tomato price in wholesale market went up from Rs500-520 to Rs600-650 per 5kg, which in retail are still being sold in the range of Rs130-150 per kg against Rs100-120 per kg in the previous week. Onion was available in the range of Rs575-600 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-140 per kg compared to Rs140-150 per kg in previous week.

Chicken prices went down from Rs14,200 to Rs14,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which is being sold at Rs365-370 against Rs375-380 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs580-600 against Rs620-650 per kg.

The survey observed sugar in wholesale market was available at Rs6,150 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs135/140 per kg against Rs135-137 per kg in the previous week.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a slight decrease as the best quality flour was available at Rs1,370 against Rs1,380 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,420 against Rs1,425 per bag and normal quality wheat flour was available in the range of Rs1,320 to Rs1,350 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,385 against Rs1,390 per 15kg bag.

Pulses prices witnessed a mixed trend as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs515 against Rs520 per kg, gram pulse at Rs375 against Rs380, whole gram pulse at Rs350, various varieties of bean lentils were available in the range of Rs450-550 per kg, moong at Rs330 per kg, and masoor price at Rs300 per kg.

The prices of branded spices witnessed an increase as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140 against Rs130.

Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed an upward trend as B-grade ghee/oil price went up from Rs7,400 to Rs7,600 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs490 against Rs480 per pack of 900 grams.

Prices of packed milk brands remained steady at Rs90 per 250ml pack and Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices also remained stable at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk.

Prices of vegetables witnessed a mixed trend. Ginger price went up from Rs2,500 to Rs2,600 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs580-640 against Rs570-630 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs1,650 to Rs1,675 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs410-430 per kg.

Potato prices went down from Rs250-400 to Rs230-350 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are still being sold in the range of Rs65-120.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs90-250 per kg guava price went down from Rs90-160 against Rs70-130 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs50-130 per dozen; new arrival various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs80-90 against Rs90-250 per dozen and pomegranates in the range of Rs200-300 per kg.

