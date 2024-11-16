AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-16

Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

BAKU: Oil executives and lobbyists descended on COP29 in Baku for “energy day” Friday, as environmental groups denounced the presence of the fossil fuel industry at the UN climate talks. While negotiators haggled over the key goal of an increase in climate funding, a former UN chief denounced the talks as “no longer fit for purpose”.

The head of France’s TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, told AFP the sector is “part of the problem”, but insisted it was making “continuous progress” on transition.

The “Kick the Big Polluters Out” (KBPO) coalition of NGOs analysed accreditations at the annual climate confab, calculating that more than 1,700 people linked to fossil fuel interests are in attendance.

“The fossil fuel industry is creating havoc in people’s lives, the fossil fuel industry is responsible for destruction,” said Makoma Lekalakala, a South African environmental campaigner.

The presence of oil, gas and coal interests at the climate talks has long been a source of controversy, and the appointment of UAE state oil firm head Sultan Al Jaber to head last year’s negotiations in Dubai stoked criticism.

This year’s host is energy-rich Azerbaijan, whose President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday repeated his insistence that oil and gas are a “gift of God”.

climate change Oil NGOs UN climate summit fossil fuel Climate Fund climate finance UN COP29 climate summit COP29 climate talks environmental groups fossil fuel industry

Comments

200 characters

Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Q1 figures revised: MoF posts Rs360bn cumulative provincial surplus

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Income of banks: IHC restrains govt from collecting tax

DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

Read more stories