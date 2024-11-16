AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Print Print 2024-11-16

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Naveed Butt Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved three major development projects with a total cost of Rs58.857 billion relating to the energy sector.

The CDWP met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal at P-Block Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Awais Manzur Sumra, secretary planning; the additional secretary planning; the Joint Chief Economist (Operations); members of the Planning Commission; and representatives from the Ministry of Energy and the Power Division.

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

The first project presented in the meeting namely, “Power Distribution Strengthening Project (SEPCO)” worth Rs9,014.360 million recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The project envisages conversion of 4 No 66 kV Grid Station into 132 kV Grid Station, 50,000 No of AMR meter will be installed on 3-phase meters having load more than 5 kW, installation of APMS on 1200 general duty DTs in SEPCO and bifurcation 40 No feeders having load above 300 Amps and high technical and administration loss.

The second project of energy sector presented namely, “Power Distribution Strengthening Project (LESCO)” worth Rs27,613 million recommended to the ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through ADB (Rs20,317 million) and LESCO own resources (Rs7,296 million).

The project envisages of construction of five new 132kv grid stations, 04 Aug/Extension of 132kv grid stations, installation of 1600 APMS, 1328km AB cable and 131901 AMI/ AMR meters in LESCO which will improve electricity supply, operational efficiencies and modernise operations and management of the LESCO.

The high losses add to the power sector circular debt, affects investments needed to ensure reliable supply of electricity and increases cost of electricity for the consumers.

The third project of the energy sector presented in the meeting namely, “Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Asset Performance Monitoring Systems (APMS) for 100kVA and 200kVA General Duty Distribution Transformers and deployment of AMI Meters in MEPCO” worth Rs22,229.810 million recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through ADB.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

