AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-16

People in smog-shrouded Punjab pray for rain

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: Punjab province declared a health emergency due to toxic smog on Friday, banning construction, shutting schools for another week and moving universities online, while hundreds of thousands of Muslims prayed for rain and forgiveness.

The faithful gathered at over 600 government-run mosques in the province for “Namaz-e-Istisqa”, a voluntary prayer for rain often offered in times of calamities, said Talha Mahmood, spokesman for the provincial Religious Affairs department.

“Today, we prayed for rain to decrease smog, though it is caused by humans’ own mistakes,” said Muhammad Ejaz, 48, who led prayers at a mosque in the sprawling provincial capital Lahore, adding the prayer aimed at seeking God’s forgiveness for people’s sins.

The province, Pakistan’s most populous, grapples every winter with smog, but air pollution has worsened in recent years, as a result of cold air trapping dust, low-grade diesel fumes and smoke from illegal stubble burning on fields.

Sajid Bashir, spokesman for the provincial Environment Department, attributed this year’s severe pollution to a lack of rain in September and October. “Last year, rain spells reduced particulate matter; this year, we’re still waiting,” he said on Friday.

Lahore has topped Swiss group IQAir readings as the world’s most polluted city, for most of the week.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, announcing smog-reduction measures at a press conference, said the government had ordered the closure of construction, brick kilns, and furnace-based plants in Lahore and the city of Multan.

Punjab rain smog Smog in Punjab Punjab province Salat Al Istisqa

Comments

200 characters

People in smog-shrouded Punjab pray for rain

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Q1 figures revised: MoF posts Rs360bn cumulative provincial surplus

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

CDWP approves 3 projects worth Rs58.85bn

Undisclosed foreign bank accounts, recovery of looted money: SC seeks reports from FBR and FIA

Oct FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.0159/unit negative adjustment

Income of banks: IHC restrains govt from collecting tax

DGTO declares election of central chairman PSMA ‘null and void’

Read more stories