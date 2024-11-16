Technical, business skills programmes also must for youth: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that if we want to improve the future, it is necessary to provide more educational and practical learning opportunities to the youth, not only in educational institutes but also through various technical and business skills programmes.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the three-day Pakistan Learning Festival on behalf of the Ministry of Education, National Book Foundation and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi at Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 on Friday.

He said that in today's fast-changing era, only curriculum-based education is not enough, but acquisition of advanced skills like technology, coding, data analysis, and business skills is also necessary.

Along with this, awareness of moral and social responsibilities is also necessary in training the youth so that they can play an active and positive role in the society.

Such initiatives, he stressed, will enable the youth to utilise their potential in the best possible way, and play an important role in shaping the future of our nation.

He said that this festival is in accordance with the vision of the government in which we believe that the future of Pakistan is the youth of Pakistan.

“To promote learning through extra-curricular activities besides books, I suggest the Ministry of Education to take the festival to every district through trains in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways.”

Iqbal further said that many sacrifices were made to achieve this country. “India did not give us our share when this country was built. If the JF-17 made in such a country is tearing up the skies, then this success is a proof of Pakistan's potential.”

He also said that the country which had no telecommunication system today has its own fiber optic from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi.

Reflecting on his personal journey over the decades, he shared that he achieved political success through his hard work.

“I am holding a coveted position in Pakistan today. My father was neither a businessman nor a political figure.When I wrote the admission essay for the top Wharton School of Business in America in 1983, the question asked was where do you see yourself after 10 years. I wrote that I would serve Pakistan through public office. I got admission in 1984, graduated in 1986 and came back. After getting MBA degree from Wharton, opportunities in the whole of America open up before you but I came back and took oath as a member of National Assembly in 1993.”

He advised the youth that this country can fulfill their every dream if they work hard.

Remembering the attack on him by a random citizen, he stated, “ Six years ago a young man tried to take my life, some of our leaders and social media had put hatred in the young man's mind.”

He emphasised that the nation cannot solve conflicts with violence but there's an urgent need to promote the culture of dialogue.

“Instead of abuse and hate, we should equip the youth with the best education and morals,” the minister said.

After the launch ceremony, the federal minister visited the book stalls set up by various publishers and received souvenirs from the collaborators of the festival.

