26th amendment case: SHC seeks reply from Centre, Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the federal and Sindh governments on Friday to submit written replies in response to petitions challenging the 26th constitutional amendment.

The court also dismissed an oral plea from the Additional Attorney General (AAG) to defer the proceedings.

During the hearing, the AAG argued that the matter is currently under consideration in the Supreme Court and should, therefore, not be entertained by the High Court. However, the court refrained from commenting on the AAG’s oral request, maintaining that a written response was necessary for the court to proceed.

In its ruling, the SHC stressed the importance of written replies from the federal and provincial authorities, setting a three-week deadline for submission. The hearing was subsequently adjourned.

The petitions pertain to legal challenges surrounding the 26th constitutional amendment.