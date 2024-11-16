AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KPT Board acting chairman: PIAF greets Saigol for assuming charge

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2024 07:29am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) leadership has greeted its Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol for his appointmentas the Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Board, stating that it is honour for the PIAF, as its chairman has been chosen to head this prestigious post for the first time in the history.

In a reception, hosted in honour of new chairman of the KPT Board, the whole leadership of PIAF, including Patron-in-Chief Mian Anjum Nisar; Senior Vice Chairman, Nasrullah Mughal; Vice Chairman, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry; former Chairman, Muhammad Ali Mian; former Vice Chairman, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram; and other senior members, congratulated the PIAF Chairman for assuming the charge of the country’s very important slot.

While addressing the reception, they stated that Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol nomination as Chairman of the KPT Board is a testament to his hard work and is a matter of pride for PIAF. He has previously served as the Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, and as part of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers and various standing committees of the Lahore Chamber, he has contributed significantly to the business community.

Karachi Port is considered the gateway to Pakistan and the Central Asian region, playing a vital role in Pakistan’s economy. With his extensive experience, Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol has been effectively addressing the issues of the business community. It is worth noting that Faheem-ur-Rehman was nominated as Acting Chairman of the KPT Board by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Government of Pakistan recently. This is the first time that a chairman has been appointed from the private sector for the KPT Board, marking an honor for PIAF.

Faheem Saigol will continue to fulfill his responsibilities as Acting Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust Board until a permanent chairman is appointed.

