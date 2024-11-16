HIV infection at Nishter Hospital: Body formed to investigate

LAHORE: On the instructions of provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary Health Punjab appointed a four-member fact-finding committee to investigate the incident of patients infected HIV due to negligence on the part of staff in the dialysis unit of Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Under the leadership of Director General PHOTA Prof Shahzad Anwar, Project Director Punjab AIDS Control Program, Head of Nephrology Prof Dr Zahid Rafique of Sims Lahore and Deputy Secretary Technical from the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education are part of this fact-finding committee.

The Secretary, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department said that the fact-finding committee will visit Nishtar Hospital Multan and collect all the evidence. The fact-finding committee will seek facts from as many AIDS patients as possible. Fact-finding committee will determine the persons responsible for the incident and submit a report. The fact-finding committee will also review the HIV testing facilities at Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

The provincial health secretary has directed the fact-finding committee to submit the investigation report of the Nishtar Hospital Multan incident in the next 48 hours.

