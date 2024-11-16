CJP for improving criminal justice system through reforms

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan/ Chairman National Judicial Automation Committee Yahya Afridi expressed his full support in the criminal justice system through law reforms.

An online meeting was held Friday in the Supreme Court of Pakistan chaired by the chief justice as a follow-up to the meeting dated 2nd November 2024 held in Lahore regarding jail reforms, to review the progress on the decisions taken therein.

Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Aalia Neelum, along with Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Administrative Judge/ Monitoring Judge of Prisons in Punjab represented the Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Shabbar Raza Rizvi, former judge of the LHC, secretaries of the Home and Prosecution Departments, Punjab, Inspector Generals of Police and Prisons departments, Punjab, Aminah Qadir, Constitutional and Human Rights Lawyer, Senator Ahad Khan Cheema, and Khadija Shah also participated in the meeting.

Aminah Qadir was nominated as coordinator to the sub-committee on jail reforms. She along with Ahad Khan Cheema and Khadija Shah, as per TORs of the committee, shall visit the jails in Punjab in order to prepare a comprehensive report in consultation with other stakeholders of the criminal justice system.

The chief justice stressed that all the stakeholders including the LHC, Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Police and Prisons Departments shall facilitate the sub-committee. Furthermore, he asked the relevant institutions to share their views/ recommendations regarding improvement in criminal justice system.

He further directed that after completion, the said report is to be shared with Justice Shabbar Raza Rizvi which will be placed before the committee in its upcoming meeting. The chief justice also instructed the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan to provide full logistical support to the sub-committee members.

