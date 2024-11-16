AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-16

Third Int’l Nursing Research Conference inaugurated by VC LUMHS

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

HYDERABAD: The Third International Nursing Research Conference with the theme “Our Health Our Right, Emerging Trends, Challenges and Contribution of Health Professional in Economic Development” was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan on Friday the 15th November 2024 at People’s Nursing School, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

Addressing a huge number of participants from all over the country, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that today the healthcare sector faces critical challenges that affect millions of people worldwide. Many communities still struggle with limited access to essential healthcare services, high costs continue to be a barrier of quality care, and we are facing an urgent shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.

He said that the recent pandemic amplified these issues, exposing vulnerabilities and reminding us of the pressing need to strengthen and reform the healthcare system globally. Nurses, as our frontline caregivers, play a pivotal role, not only in healing and wellbeing of the individuals but also in fostering economic stability, as healthy populations are the backbone of any thriving economy. To overcome these obstacles, investing in Nursing research and innovation is essential. It is through research that we can develop more effective, accessible and affordable healthcare solution.

He further expressed that this Conference is a testament to our shared commitment to addressing these challenges and to advancing healthcare.

Eminent Scholars including Prof. Dr. Parveen Ali from University of Sheffield England, Prof. Dr. Tazeen Saeed, Associate Dean Aga Khan University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Said Bin Narumal, Deputy Dean, International Islamic University Malaysia, Prof. Dr. Zahra Saad, Director & Academic Advisor Mahsa University Malaysia and Ms. Afifa Baloch, Quality Patient Safety & Hospital Sector Officer, World Health Organization shared their views on the theme of the Conference as the keynote speakers.

The Two Day Conference has been arranged under the supervision of Ms. Parveen Akhtar Memon, Director People’s Nursing School LUMHS Jamshoro.

