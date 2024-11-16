AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nikkei snaps 3-day slide as automakers, banks gain

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average snapped a three-session slide on Friday, as a weaker yen lifted automakers and financials gained after three major banks upgraded their annual profit forecasts.

The Nikkei closed 0.28% higher at 38,642.91, but lost 2.4% for the week. It rose to a session high of 39,101.64 before paring gains on profit-booking.

The broader Topix ended 0.39% higher at 2,711.64, but posted a 1.49% weekly loss.

“The yen’s weakness has lifted Japanese shares,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“Gains in European shares and Wall Street’s weak finish overnight suggest that funds that were flown into the US excessively in Trump trades are now being reallocated to other regions.”

Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened investor hopes for another rate cut this year by saying the US central bank need not rush to ease monetary policy.

The yen fell to 156.76 per dollar, its lowest since July 23, nearing a territory that had triggered intervention from Japanese authorities in the past.

A weaker Japanese currency tends to boost shares of exporters, as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

