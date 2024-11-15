Scholz says Trump ‘more nuanced’ on Ukraine than assumed

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview published Friday that Donald Trump privately held “more nuanced” positions on Ukraine, days after he spoke with the president-elect of the United States by phone.

Trump’s reelection in last week’s US presidential vote has raised concerns he could withdraw Washington’s significant support for Ukraine once back in the White House.

On the campaign trail, the Republican claimed he could end the fighting within hours and that he would talk directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scholz, who spoke with Trump by phone on Sunday, told the German Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily his call with the president-elect was “perhaps surprisingly, a very detailed and good conversation”.

The two discussed the situation in Ukraine “for a while”, according to Scholz, as the 1,000-day mark of Russia’s full-scale invasion fast approaches.

Without giving many details, Scholz said he got the impression Trump “has a more nuanced position than is often assumed”.

Asked by the paper whether Trump would make a deal over the head of the Ukrainians, Scholz said Trump gave “no indication” that he would.

Germany, for its part, would not accept a “peace by diktat”, Scholz said.

Separately on Friday, Scholz spoke by phone with Putin, the first call between the two leaders since December 2022.

Scholz urged Putin to end the war and enter negotiations with Ukraine for a “just and lasting peace”.

In the newspaper interview, Scholz stressed that Putin “did not succeed in conquering the entire country”.

“NATO has gained two additional members, Finland and Sweden, and is stronger than ever,” Scholz said.

“Ukraine has become a strong nation with prospects of joining the European Union and a clear orientation towards Western Europe. It is a country with a very strong army.

“We must not underestimate all of this, even if the high number of dead and injured and the incredible destruction in Ukraine are terrible,” Scholz said.