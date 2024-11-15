AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Scholz says Trump ‘more nuanced’ on Ukraine than assumed

AFP Published November 15, 2024

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview published Friday that Donald Trump privately held “more nuanced” positions on Ukraine, days after he spoke with the president-elect of the United States by phone.

Trump’s reelection in last week’s US presidential vote has raised concerns he could withdraw Washington’s significant support for Ukraine once back in the White House.

On the campaign trail, the Republican claimed he could end the fighting within hours and that he would talk directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scholz, who spoke with Trump by phone on Sunday, told the German Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily his call with the president-elect was “perhaps surprisingly, a very detailed and good conversation”.

The two discussed the situation in Ukraine “for a while”, according to Scholz, as the 1,000-day mark of Russia’s full-scale invasion fast approaches.

Trump, Scholz agree to work towards ‘return to peace in Europe’

Without giving many details, Scholz said he got the impression Trump “has a more nuanced position than is often assumed”.

Asked by the paper whether Trump would make a deal over the head of the Ukrainians, Scholz said Trump gave “no indication” that he would.

Germany, for its part, would not accept a “peace by diktat”, Scholz said.

Separately on Friday, Scholz spoke by phone with Putin, the first call between the two leaders since December 2022.

Scholz urged Putin to end the war and enter negotiations with Ukraine for a “just and lasting peace”.

In the newspaper interview, Scholz stressed that Putin “did not succeed in conquering the entire country”.

“NATO has gained two additional members, Finland and Sweden, and is stronger than ever,” Scholz said.

“Ukraine has become a strong nation with prospects of joining the European Union and a clear orientation towards Western Europe. It is a country with a very strong army.

“We must not underestimate all of this, even if the high number of dead and injured and the incredible destruction in Ukraine are terrible,” Scholz said.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin NATO Chancellor Olaf Scholz 2024 US election

Comments

200 characters

Scholz says Trump ‘more nuanced’ on Ukraine than assumed

Oil prices on track for weekly loss as Chinese demand wanes

‘Used by terrorists’: interior ministry wants PTA to ban ‘illegal VPNs’ across Pakistan

Mobile internet services suspended in certain parts of Balochistan: PTA

Unrestricted freedom of speech contributing to moral degradation: COAS Munir

Iran backs Lebanon in ceasefire talks, seeks end to ‘problems’

1QFY25: With IMF in Islamabad, Punjab revises budget figures, now posts Rs40bn surplus

KSE-100 pulls back after brief run past 95,000, still closes at record high

CCoP reiterates ‘resolve to divest’ PIA shares, but adds G2G mode

Donald Trump promises to end wars with a ‘strong military’

Punjab declares health emergency in smog-hit Lahore, Multan

Read more stories