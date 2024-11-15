AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spanish regional leader admits ‘mistakes’ in handling deadly floods

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2024 05:52pm
Members of Spain’s military dig through debris as they search for victims along a river on November 2, 2024, in the aftermath of devastating flooding in the town of Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain. Photo: AFP
Members of Spain’s military dig through debris as they search for victims along a river on November 2, 2024, in the aftermath of devastating flooding in the town of Paiporta, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain. Photo: AFP

VALENCIA: The head of Spain’s eastern Valencia region admitted Friday to “mistakes” in handing the country’s deadliest flood in decades that killed 216 people there.

“I’m not going to deny mistakes,” Carlos Mazon told the regional parliament in an address, adding he was “not going to shirk any responsibility”.

As the head of the regional government “I would like to apologise” to those who “felt” that “the aid did not arrive or was not enough,” he added.

Spain announces 3.76bn euros in new aid to Valencia after floods

The October 29 disaster marked the country’s deadliest floods in decades.

A total of 224 people were killed nationwide, with 216 of them in Valencia.

While he spoke, dozens of protesters gathered outside the regional parliament, jeering and chanting slogans demanding his resignation.

The floods wrecked infrastructure, gutted buildings and submerged fields.

The final bill is expected to soar to tens of billions of euros.

Almost half of the people killed in Spain’s Valencia region during recent floods were 70 years old or older and 26 were foreigners, including two Britons.

Outrage at the authorities for their perceived mismanagement before and after the floods triggered mass protests on Saturday, the largest in Valencia city which drew 130,000 people.

Critics have questioned the efficiency of the Valencia region’s alert system during October’s downpour, when in some cases only reached residents’ telephones when floodwater was already gushing through towns.

Many local residents have also complained that they were left without food and water for days, and had to rely on aid provided by volunteers instead of the government.

Spain Spain flash floods Valencia region

Comments

200 characters

Spanish regional leader admits ‘mistakes’ in handling deadly floods

KSE-100 pulls back after brief run past 95,000, still closes at record high

CCoP reiterates ‘resolve to divest’ PIA shares, but adds G2G mode

Donald Trump promises to end wars with a ‘strong military’

Punjab declares health emergency in smog-hit Lahore, Multan

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sujawal

Oil prices set for weekly loss on China demand fears

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Salaried class: Govt explains how tax burden can be lessened

Read more stories