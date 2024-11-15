AGL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
Life & Style

Brother of late Harrods owner also accused of sexual violence: BBC

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2024 02:03pm

LONDON: Three women formerly employed by Harrods have accused the brother of its late boss Mohamed Al-Fayed of sexual violence, following hundreds of similar claims against the former owner of the luxury London store, the BBC reported Thursday.

They say the late Salah Fayed assaulted them during the period when he jointly owned the department store with his brother, the broadcaster said.

The women alleged they were abused in London, the south of France and Monaco between 1989 and 1997.

Over 400 alleged victims of ex-Harrods boss Al Fayed come forward

The report follows a slew of claims in recent weeks by hundreds of women against the Egyptian former Harrods and Fulham Football Club owner Mohamed Al-Fayed of sexual assault including rape.

Salah Fayed died in 2010 and Mohamed Al-Fayed died last year aged 94.

One of the three women behind the most recent accusations, named Helen, who waived her right to anonymity, told the BBC that she had been working for the retailer for two years when Mohamed Al-Fayed raped her in 1989 during a business trip in Dubai.

He then offered her a personal assistant job with his brother Salah, who she said went on to drug her and rape her while she was unconscious.

Mohamed Al-Fayed “shared me with his brother,” she said.

She said he had stayed silent about the experience, having signed a non-disclosure agreement, a document the BBC reported having seen.

The second woman said Salah Fayed abused her during a trip to Monaco, while the third woman, who was hired at the age of 19 in 1997, said she was sexually assaulted in his Monaco apartment.

Harrods apologises for sex abuse allegations against former owner Mohamed Al Fayed

Contacted by AFP, Harrods said it “supports the bravery of these women in coming forward” and encourages survivors “to come forward and make their claims” to the company, which is offering compensation and counselling support.

“We also hope that they are looking at every appropriate avenue to them in their pursuit of justice, whether that be Harrods, the police or the Fayed family and estate,” the company said.

On Tuesday, the New York Times published the claims of a victim accusing another brother of Mohamed Al-Fayed, Ali, aged 80, of knowing about the “trafficking” of women.

Allegations have mounted since the airing of a BBC documentary in September that detailed multiple claims of rape and sexual assault by Mohamed Al-Fayed.

The Justice for Harrods Survivors group said it had received more than 420 inquiries, mainly related to the store but also regarding Fulham Football Club, the Ritz Hotel in Paris and other Fayed entities.

London’s Metropolitan Police said earlier this month that it was “actively reviewing 21 allegations reported to the Metropolitan Police prior to Mohamed Al-Fayed’s passing… to determine if any additional investigative steps are available or there are things we could have done better.”

