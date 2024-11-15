AGL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
AIRLINK 128.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
DCL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
DGKC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.41%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.56 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.83%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.49 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
MLCF 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
NBP 61.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
OGDC 196.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
PPL 154.20 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.09%)
PRL 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
SEARL 83.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
TOMCL 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.12%)
TREET 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.17%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.99%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.87%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,960 Increased By 768 (0.82%)
KSE30 29,500 Increased By 298.4 (1.02%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK economy grows by just 0.1% in Q3

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 12:12pm

Britain’s economy grew by a slower than expected 0.1% in the third second quarter of 2024, official figures showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters and the Bank of England had forecast an expansion of 0.2%, slowing from the rapid growth seen over the first half of 2024 when the economy was rebounding from last year’s shallow recession.

Last week, the BoE trimmed its annual growth forecast for 2024 to 1% from 1.25% but predicted a stronger 2025, reflecting a short-term boost to the economy from the big-spending budget plans of finance minister Rachel Reeves.

Britain’s economic output has grown slowly since the COVID-19 pandemic. Only Germany, which was also hit hard by surging energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has done noticeably worse among the largest advanced economies.

UK’s Reeves says she has more plans to boost slow growth

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he wanted the economy to reach annual growth of 2.5% when campaigning for the July 4 election - a rate that Britain has not regularly achieved since before the 2008 financial crisis.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves wants Britain to have the fastest per capita growth in gross domestic product among the Group of Seven advanced economies for two consecutive years.

UK economy UK GDP

Comments

200 characters

UK economy grows by just 0.1% in Q3

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains nears 95,000 mark

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill, PPP stages walkout

Elon Musk met with Iran’s UN ambassador, New York Times reports

Oil heads for weekly loss as Chinese demand continues to underperform

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

Read more stories