AGL 40.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
AIRLINK 128.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
DCL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
DGKC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.41%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.56 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.83%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.49 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.01%)
MLCF 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
NBP 61.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
OGDC 196.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
PPL 154.20 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.09%)
PRL 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
SEARL 83.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
TOMCL 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
TPLP 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.12%)
TREET 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.17%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.99%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.87%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,960 Increased By 768 (0.82%)
KSE30 29,500 Increased By 298.4 (1.02%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise on BOJ rate-hike bets, Powell’s comments weigh

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 12:02pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB)yields rose on Friday, as a weak yen raised bets for a Bank of Japan rate hike, while a hawkish turn by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief hurt sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield touched 1.08%, its highest level since July 25, and was last up 1.5 basis points (bps) at 1.075%.

The five-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.705%, hovering near its highest level since November 2009, despite firm demand at an auction for bonds of the same maturity.

“Market sentiment was weak, as the weaker yen boosted bets for a BOJ rate hike, while (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell’s comments also weighed,” said Miki Den, senior Japan rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Overnight Index Swap (OIS) rates indicated a 54.45% chance of the BOJ raising rates to 0.5% in December.

U.S. Treasury yields across most maturities rose overnight after Powell said the central bank does not need to rush cutting interest rates amid a stable labour market and stickier inflation.

JGB yields track US peers to fresh peaks as market ponders BOJ rate hike

The higher yields pressured the yen. The Japanese currency was last down 0.05% at 156.335 per dollar, nearing a territory that had triggered intervention from Japanese authorities in the past.

The yen has fallen some 11% since its September peak and weakened past the 156 per dollar level for the first time since July in the previous session.

Japan’s two-year JGB yield, most sensitive to a BOJ policy shift, rose 2.5 bps to 0.555%, hovering near its highest since December 2008.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 1.895%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 2.3%.

JGB Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields rise on BOJ rate-hike bets, Powell’s comments weigh

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains nears 95,000 mark

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill, PPP stages walkout

Elon Musk met with Iran’s UN ambassador, New York Times reports

Oil heads for weekly loss as Chinese demand continues to underperform

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

Read more stories