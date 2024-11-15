AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
AIRLINK 128.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.35%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.1%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.99%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.73%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.66%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.69%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 41.04 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.28%)
NBP 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
OGDC 195.57 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.36%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
PIBTL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PPL 153.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.31%)
PRL 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 84.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TOMCL 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.22%)
TPLP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
TREET 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.11%)
TRG 57.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.01%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,800 Increased By 607.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 29,464 Increased By 262.8 (0.9%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia’s economy grows 5.3% y/y in Q3

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 09:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economy grew 5.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, slowing from an 18-month high in the previous quarter, the government and central bank said on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast annual gross domestic product growth of 5.3% in the July-to-September period, down from 5.9% in the previous quarter. The poll forecast matched the government’s advance estimate released last month.

Third quarter growth was driven by strength in investment and exports, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said. “Growth of the Malaysian economy will be driven by robust expansion in investment activity, continued improvement in exports, and resilient household spending” BNM Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said in a statement.

Headline and core inflation have averaged 1.8% year-to-date, and were expected to stay manageable going into 2025, BNM said.

However, the inflation outlook remained subject to the impact of government policies, global commodity prices and financial market developments.

The government plans to cut blanket subsidies for a widely used transport fuel in the middle of 2025, having done so for diesel, electricity, and chicken this year.

Malaysian palm oil falls

Last month, the government raised its 2024 economic growth forecast to a range of 4.8% to 5.3%, from 4% to 5% previously.

The central bank said the ringgit’s strength in the third quarter was partly due to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s shift to an easing cycle, and said Malaysia’s economic outlook and reforms would support the currency over the medium term.

The ringgit has recovered from a 26 year-low in February to be about 2% stronger against the dollar this year.

Earlier this month, the central bank held its key interest rate unchanged at 3.00%, reflecting its favourable outlook for growth and inflation.

Malaysia’s economy Malaysia’s GDP

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia’s economy grows 5.3% y/y in Q3

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill, PPP stages walkout

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

Oil dips on oversupply concerns, heads for weekly loss

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

BAFL operations in Bangladesh: central banks give green signal for due diligence facilitation

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Read more stories