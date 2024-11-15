39th Corporate Excellence Awards 2024: Management Association of Pakistan

Profile, MAP is a professional Association, a not-for-profit and a non-political organization. The Association has an elected board of directors, i.e. the Executive Committee, comprising corporate leaders from Pakistan’s top-notch companies viz.

The Jang / GEO Media Group, Cherat Cement Company Ltd., Meezan Bank Ltd., Junaidy Shoaib Asad Chartered Accountants, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt.) Limited, Pakistan Cables Ltd., Schneider Electric Solutions & Services (Pvt.) Ltd., Deokjae Group Pakistan, English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), and Lumina Consulting Services (Pvt.) Ltd.

Since its inception in 1964, MAP has dedicated its efforts in promoting professionalism in management disciplines and best management practices. The primary objective before the Association has always been to stimulate interest in, and disseminate knowledge about modern managerial practices and techniques.

The Association has flourished for over 55 years as an apex forum for training and communication of ideas in the field of management in Pakistan. Over last fifty-five years, the Association has organized about 1722 Seminars and Training Courses with over sixty-one thousand participants so far having benefited from such programs.

While some members join the Management Association of Pakistan simply for the intangible benefit of supporting the mission of the organization, others join to benefit from our training programs and networking opportunities. Whichever the case, MAP members are entitled to a wide range of tangible benefits such as:

1- Conventions: Besides our workshops on array of management topics, each year, we bring together national and international leaders, strategists and management experts on one platform via our flagship event. Each Convention being theme based, our 22nd MAP Convention was held on 17th March 2022 on the theme: “Leadership & Governance in Changing Times”, with Keynote Speaker, Aamir Khan, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, our 23rd MAP Convention was held on 15th March 2023 on the theme: “Timeless Leadership”, with Keynote Speaker, Alexander van 't Rie, Partner, Le Noble Management Consulting and our 24th MAP Convention was held on 18th April 2024 on the theme: “Shaping the Future of Management”, with Keynote Speaker, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Former Governor of State Bank of Pakistan.

2- Corporate Excellence Awards: Since 1982, MAP holds pride in recognizing and rewarding the best-managed companies in Pakistan by instituting the Corporate Excellence Awards. Institutional members and others vie with each other to win the top trophy in Industrial and Financial categories. We held our 38th Corporate Excellence Awards on 4th October 2023, the top Industrial Category Amir S. Chinoy Award winner was Lucky Cement Limited, while the Financial Category Award winner was Meezan Bank Limited.

3- Benefits through AAMO membership: Our strategic alliance with Asian Association of Management Organizations (AAMO) provides our members with the opportunity to participate in the ‘Asian Management Games’; winning team avails a complimentary field study trip to Macau and Hong Kong. Additionally, two young MAP members are chosen to participate in the ‘Young Managers Program’ held in Macau each year. Another value addition by MAP is a 5 days training program, the Tun Razak Youth Leadership Award (TRYLA), organized in collaboration with AAMO and Malaysian Institute of Management (MIM) in Lumut, Perak, Malaysia. Apart from this, AAMO’s quarterly newsletter’s soft copy is emailed by MAP to all our members which addresses contemporary management thoughts and practices.

4- Membership Benefits: Besides vast networking opportunities at the MAP events which are ideal for knowing and meeting the corporate luminaries of Pakistan, following are the membership benefits:

A- Institutional Membership:

1- Category ‘C’ Company: 2 complimentary trainings for one selected employee for any one-day workshop in a calendar year.

2- Category ‘B’ Company: 1 complimentary training for one selected employee for any one-day workshop in a calendar year.

3- Category ‘A’ Company: One 50% discounted training for one selected employee for any one day workshop in a calendar year OR a complimentary training for a half-day workshop in a calendar year.

4- If a member company signs and implements an Annual In-House Training contract with MAP:

i- The company CEO plus one other senior official gets cordial invitation for MAP’s annual Convention.

ii- The company gets Diamond Training Excellence Certificate during the Corporate Excellence Awards event.

5- If a member company participates in 7 or more MAP’s Public Workshops in a calendar year, the company gets Gold Training Excellence Certificate during the Corporate Excellence Awards event plus a cordial invite for the CEO for the annual Convention.

B- Individual Membership: An Individual member registering for 3 or more MAP workshops in a calendar year, can avail complimentary participation for the 4th workshop along with a cordial invite for the Corporate Excellence Awards event OR the annual Convention.

C- Student Membership: A student member registering for 2 or more MAP workshops in a calendar year, can avail complimentary participation for the 3rd workshop along with a cordial invite for the Corporate Excellence Awards event OR the annual Convention.

5- Membership Recognition Certificates: We value our members and their patronage of MAP. To acknowledge this association, we issue a membership recognition certificate, renewed each year for members in good standing.

6- Certified and Customized Training Sessions: Our workshops and trainings are tailored to meet the diverse needs of quality professionals. In-house trainings at the Institutional members’ location are arranged.

