AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
AIRLINK 128.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
DGKC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.69%)
HUBC 110.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
HUMNL 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
NBP 61.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.15%)
OGDC 194.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
PPL 153.50 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.64%)
PRL 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TOMCL 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.93%)
TPLP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
TREET 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.59%)
TRG 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.48%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,000 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,002 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 94,644 Increased By 452.5 (0.48%)
KSE30 29,391 Increased By 189.5 (0.65%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-15

Minister orders action against corrupt officials in NHA

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2024 07:42am

ISLAMABAD: Adopting a zero tolerance policy in the National Highways Authority (NHA), Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has directed for strict indiscriminate action against corrupt officers and officials in the department while in this regard, the Chairman NHA has been given a deadline of one week.

In a high-level meeting of the NHA, Aleem Khan has directed a large-scale operation "clean-up" and said that no “Sifarish” should be accepted for those involved in corruption and only qualified, honest and capable officers should be posted on all seats.

Aleem Khan observed that the NHA should work on a plan to remove barriers on motorways and propose electronic toll plazas so that citizens do not have to stand in long queues.

He said that the Lahore, Sialkot and Kharian to Islamabad Motorway should have to be of 6 "lanes" instead of 4 because we have to plan keeping in mind the traffic pressure in the future.

The high-level meeting of the NHA also discussed and took important decisions on the construction of highways from Baila to Awaran and Zhob to Loralai, as well as the construction of a new bypass on the Kala Sha Kaku to Multan Road and road from Sagian to Ravi bridge while the NHA’s plan to expand the Margalla Highway and connect it to the M-1 was also discussed.

The meeting, chaired by Aleem Khan, discussed the ongoing projects of the NHA in all the four provinces and took important decisions in this regard including increasing the pace of work.

Aleem Khan said that all highways and motorways should be connected to cameras and CCTVs so that every vehicle can be monitored.

The meeting expressed that the provinces can also join the NHA in the construction of new roads and highways.

The Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman NHA gave a detailed briefing to Aleem Khan on important departmental matters and various proposals were finalised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abdul Aleem Khan NHA Federal Minister for Communications corrupt officials

Comments

200 characters

Minister orders action against corrupt officials in NHA

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories