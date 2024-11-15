Minister orders action against corrupt officials in NHA

ISLAMABAD: Adopting a zero tolerance policy in the National Highways Authority (NHA), Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has directed for strict indiscriminate action against corrupt officers and officials in the department while in this regard, the Chairman NHA has been given a deadline of one week.

In a high-level meeting of the NHA, Aleem Khan has directed a large-scale operation "clean-up" and said that no “Sifarish” should be accepted for those involved in corruption and only qualified, honest and capable officers should be posted on all seats.

Aleem Khan observed that the NHA should work on a plan to remove barriers on motorways and propose electronic toll plazas so that citizens do not have to stand in long queues.

He said that the Lahore, Sialkot and Kharian to Islamabad Motorway should have to be of 6 "lanes" instead of 4 because we have to plan keeping in mind the traffic pressure in the future.

The high-level meeting of the NHA also discussed and took important decisions on the construction of highways from Baila to Awaran and Zhob to Loralai, as well as the construction of a new bypass on the Kala Sha Kaku to Multan Road and road from Sagian to Ravi bridge while the NHA’s plan to expand the Margalla Highway and connect it to the M-1 was also discussed.

The meeting, chaired by Aleem Khan, discussed the ongoing projects of the NHA in all the four provinces and took important decisions in this regard including increasing the pace of work.

Aleem Khan said that all highways and motorways should be connected to cameras and CCTVs so that every vehicle can be monitored.

The meeting expressed that the provinces can also join the NHA in the construction of new roads and highways.

The Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman NHA gave a detailed briefing to Aleem Khan on important departmental matters and various proposals were finalised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024