‘China (Shandong)-Pak Economic & Trade Matchmaking Conference’ held

LAHORE: The Department of Commerce of Shandong Province (China) recently hosted the China (Shandong)-Pakistan Economic and Trade Matchmaking Conference to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two sides in trade cooperation, technology transfer, investment, and factory construction.

The matchmaking conference was held on the sidelines of the recently held Pakistan Industrial Exhibition where representatives from over 40 enterprises in Shandong Province and more than 100 Pakistani business people gathered together to engage in in-depth discussions on multiple topics.

The atmosphere at the matchmaking conference was lively, and representatives from both companies actively communicated and sought opportunities for cooperation. Representa-tives of enterprises in Shandong Province provided a detailed introduction to their respective advantageous products and technologies, showcasing Shandong’s strong strength in manufacturing, high-tech industries, and other fields. Pakistani business people have shown strong interest in the products and technologies of Shandong enterprises, and the two sides have conducted preliminary negotiations on multiple projects and reached multiple cooperation intentions.

This matchmaking conference not only provided an opportunity for face-to-face communication between the two companies but also built a platform for information sharing and resource docking for the participants. Through this matchmaking conference, enterprises in Shandong Province have further understood the demand and potential of the Pakistani market, laying a solid foundation for future expansion in the Pakistani market.

At the same time, the Pakistani business community has gained a deeper understanding of the technological strength and product quality of Chinese companies, opening up broader opportunities for future cooperation between the two sides.

In addition to attending the matchmaking conference, the Shandong enterprises also participated in the 8th Pakistan Industrial Expo. This expo attracted nearly a hundred Chinese manufacturing companies to participate, with the theme of “Promoting China-Pakistan Cooperation and Building the Industrial Future Together”.

It not only showcased the latest products and technologies in core industries such as machine tool manufacturing, engineering machinery, automotive equipment, hardware and building materials but also became an important platform for Chinese and Pakistani enterprises to deepen cooperation and expand markets.

This expo started on November 09 and lasted for three days. Multiple forums and seminars were held during the expo, inviting industry experts and scholars to have in-depth discussions and exchanges on topics such as industrial development and technological innovation. The expo contributed new strength to China, Pakistan, and South Asia’s industrial development, while providing more opportunities for enterprises to expand their international markets and achieve business growth.

On the occasion of participating in the opening ceremony of Pakistan Industrial Expo, Sardar Usman Ghani Central Chairman Pakistan Hardware Merchant’s Association said that

The exhibition will have very positive results on business in the hardware sectors of both the countries. Chinese hardware manufacturers are being encouraged to set up joint ventures in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s hardware sector will work with Chinese partners to develop import-substitute goods in Pakistan to meet local consumption while saving valuable foreign exchange. He further said that in this regard Pakistan Hardware Association will soon visit China on the invitation of China Hardware Association.

