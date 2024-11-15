Zamir Kabulov pays a day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: The Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, paid a day long visit to Pakistan on Thursday.

He called on the Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and later had detailed discussions with Additional Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia), Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Warraich.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said the two sides exchanged views on relations with Afghanistan and called for enhanced coordination among regional countries for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

