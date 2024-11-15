AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US rejects ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2024 12:27am

WASHINGTON: The United States said Thursday it disagreed both with a UN committee’s finding that Israeli warfare methods were consistent with “genocide” and a Human Rights Watch allegation of “crimes against humanity” in Gaza.

The United Nations Special Committee’s report, which accused Israel of using starvation as a war tactic, “is something we would unequivocally disagree with,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

“We think that that kind of phrasing and those kind of accusations are certainly unfounded,” he said.

Israel warfare methods ‘consistent with genocide’: UN committee

He also took issue with a report by Human Rights Watch which said that the Israel had forcibly displaced Gazans over more than a year of war in what amounted to “crimes against humanity.”

Forced displacement of Palestinians “would be a red line” for the United States and inconsistent with principles laid out at the start of the war by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Group of Seven allies, Patel said.

“It is wholly consistent and acceptable to ask civilians to evacuate a certain area while they are conducting certain military operations, and then for them to be able to go home,” Patel said.

“We have not seen any kind of specific force displacement.”

Palestinians Antony Blinken Vedant Patel Gaza war United Nations Special Committee

Comments

200 characters

US rejects ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel

FO terms reports of China seeking joint security for its citizens in Pakistan ‘agenda-driven’

New record: KSE-100 settles above 94,000 amid buying momentum

Israel warfare methods ‘consistent with genocide’: UN committee

Govt urged to tax high earning ‘sacred cows’ amid revenue shortfall

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $84mn, now stand at $11.26bn

Major among 2 security personnel martyred in Harnai gun battle: ISPR

ICC Champions Trophy arrives in Pakistan

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories