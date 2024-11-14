AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanon economic losses top $5 billion in year of clashes: World Bank

AFP Published November 14, 2024

BEIRUT: More than a year of clashes that recently escalated into war have cost Lebanon more than $5 billion in economic losses, with actual structural damage amounting to billions more, the World Bank said on Thursday.

Since September 23, Israel has ramped up its air campaign in Lebanon, later sending in ground troops following almost a year of limited, cross-border exchanges initiated by Hezbollah over the Gaza war.

Lebanon’s health ministry said at least three people were killed on Thursday in an Israeli strike on the main eastern city of Baalbek.

Intensified strikes blamed on Israel have also hit Hezbollah ally Syria, where the defence ministry said 15 people were killed Thursday.

In its Lebanon report, the World Bank provided estimates for damage between October 8, 2023 and October 27, 2024, saying “the conflict has caused $5.1 billion in economic losses”, with damage to physical structures amounting to “at least $3.4 billion” on top of that.

World Bank looking to free up emergency funds for Lebanon

The losses are “largely concentrated in the commerce and tourism and hospitality sectors… as well as in the agriculture sector”, the report said.

The conflict has also “damaged an estimated 99,209 housing units” – mainly in Lebanon’s war-torn south near the border with Israel – totalling $2.8 billion in damages, it said.

Eighty-one percent of damaged and destroyed houses are located in the Tyre, Nabatiyeh, Saida, Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun districts.

Mass exodus

“The final cost of damage and losses for Lebanon associated with the conflict is expected to significantly exceed” the combined $8.5 billion estimated in the report, the bank said.

The World Bank estimates that the conflict cut Lebanon’s real GDP growth for 2024 by at least 6.6 percent.

Lebanon had already been reeling since 2019 from an intense economic crisis that pushed most of the population into poverty.

“This compounds five years of sustained sharp economic contraction in Lebanon that has exceeded 34 percent of real GDP, losing the equivalent of 15 years of economic growth,” the World Bank said.

This week, Israel ramped up its raids on south Beirut, hitting the Hezbollah bastion with three waves of air strikes on Thursday alone.

The strikes were preceded by Israeli evacuation warnings telling residents to leave immediately.

Repeated strikes have led to a mass exodus of civilians from the once densely packed residential area, although some return during the day to check on their homes and businesses.

More than 3,380 people have been killed in Lebanon since the clashes began last year, according to the health ministry, the majority of them since late September.

Israeli strikes on Syria, meanwhile, have also intensified recently, including in areas near the border with Lebanon, where Israel says it is targeting sites belonging to Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Thursday’s strikes hit residential buildings on the outskirts of the capital, as well as in the Mazzeh neighbourhood, home to embassies, United Nations offices and security headquarters.

Israeli authorities rarely comment on individual strikes in Syria but have repeatedly said they will not allow arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence there.

World Bank Israeli strikes Lebanon economy Israel and Hezbollah

Comments

200 characters

Lebanon economic losses top $5 billion in year of clashes: World Bank

FO terms reports of China seeking joint security for its citizens in Pakistan ‘agenda-driven’

New record: KSE-100 settles above 94,000 amid buying momentum

Israel warfare methods ‘consistent with genocide’: UN committee

Govt urged to tax high earning ‘sacred cows’ amid revenue shortfall

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $84mn, now stand at $11.26bn

Major among 2 security personnel martyred in Harnai gun battle: ISPR

ICC Champions Trophy arrives in Pakistan

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories