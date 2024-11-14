Energy, tech stocks boost European shares at open

Europe’s STOXX 600 rose at the open on Thursday, led by energy and technology stocks, as upbeat earnings supported gains in the benchmark.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% as of 0813 GMT, although it was pinned near its lowest level in three weeks.

Telecoms was among the top five major percentage gainers in the sub-sectors, adding 0.8%, while heavyweight energy stocks advanced 1%.

Deutsche Telekom advanced 2.6% after Europe’s largest telecoms group by market capitalisation raised its full-year core profit forecast and marginally beat third-quarter core profit expectations.

ASML gained 2.9% after Europe’s largest tech firm said it expects sales to grow by 8% to 14% over the coming five years, boosting the tech sub-sector 0.9%.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) jumped 9.5% after Italy sold a 15% stake in the bank to rival Banco BPM, which also gained 4.2% early on. Siemens rose 5.8% after the German engineering group beat fourth-quarter profit estimates.

Minutes from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) October policy meeting, where it had cut rates as expected, along with readings of euro-zone third-quarter employment and GDP are due later in the day.