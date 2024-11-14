AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,976 Increased By 92.1 (0.93%)
BR30 30,900 Increased By 300.1 (0.98%)
KSE100 94,096 Increased By 740.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 29,156 Increased By 224.7 (0.78%)
Markets

Energy, tech stocks boost European shares at open

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 02:18pm

Europe’s STOXX 600 rose at the open on Thursday, led by energy and technology stocks, as upbeat earnings supported gains in the benchmark.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% as of 0813 GMT, although it was pinned near its lowest level in three weeks.

Telecoms was among the top five major percentage gainers in the sub-sectors, adding 0.8%, while heavyweight energy stocks advanced 1%.

Deutsche Telekom advanced 2.6% after Europe’s largest telecoms group by market capitalisation raised its full-year core profit forecast and marginally beat third-quarter core profit expectations.

ASML gained 2.9% after Europe’s largest tech firm said it expects sales to grow by 8% to 14% over the coming five years, boosting the tech sub-sector 0.9%.

European shares rise on tech, mining boost

Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) jumped 9.5% after Italy sold a 15% stake in the bank to rival Banco BPM, which also gained 4.2% early on. Siemens rose 5.8% after the German engineering group beat fourth-quarter profit estimates.

Minutes from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) October policy meeting, where it had cut rates as expected, along with readings of euro-zone third-quarter employment and GDP are due later in the day.

