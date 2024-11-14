First-ever ‘Transgender Education Policy’ draft approved

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first-ever “Transgender Education Policy” draft was approved in a meeting chaired by Sindh’s Minister of Education and Mines & Minerals Development, Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

The policy proposes adding a separate category for transgender children in admission forms for schools and colleges alongside male and female options.

It also includes reserving job quotas for transgender individuals during teacher recruitment.

The draft will be presented to the cabinet for legal approval. The meeting was attended by Sindh’s Secretary of School Education, Zahid Ali Abbasi, Chief Executive Adviser, Fozia Khan, Director of Non-Formal Education, Abdul Jabbar Mari, Deputy Director Atif Vighio and other officials.

The meeting was informed that, according to the 2023 census, there are 20,331 transgender individuals in Pakistan, with 4,222 residing in Sindh. However, figures from the NGO “Charity Trans Action Pakistan” suggest this number is closer to 250,000. Furthermore, research by USAID indicates that 42% of transgender individuals are only marginally literate, while 40% lack access to education entirely.

Research involving representatives from the transgender community for the policy draft revealed that Sindh has approximately 22,065 transgender individuals.

The attendees were assured that all possible assistance from transgender advocates was utilized in drafting the policy.

Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah highlighted the numerous challenges faced by transgender individuals in accessing education.

He emphasized that societal prejudice, mistreatment, and exclusion often act as barriers to their educational opportunities.

He further noted that financial constraints, coupled with a lack of decent employment opportunities, make it difficult for transgender individuals to afford education.

The fear of harassment in educational institutions also deters them from pursuing studies.

Minister Shah pointed out that there is currently no curriculum specifically designed to address the needs of transgender individuals. The policy aims to provide a supportive environment for transgender students, including establishing special schools and non-formal education training centres.

The minister stated that the policy focuses on safeguarding the identity, safety, and educational needs of transgender individuals.

Teachers will receive training to understand the psychological and educational challenges faced by transgender children. Additionally, skill development programs for transgender individuals have been included to achieve more effective outcomes. The policy emphasizes creating an anti-harassment environment for transgender students in educational institutions.

Public awareness campaigns will also be launched to promote the importance of equal opportunities and rights for transgender individuals after the policy’s approval. Support groups will be set up in schools to help transgender children cope with societal pressure. Successful transgender individuals will be presented as role models through mentorship programs to encourage others to pursue education.

Minister Shah stressed that providing education will enable transgender individuals to secure respectable employment opportunities.

These initiatives will not only ease their educational journey but also contribute to raising societal awareness.

The policy ensures education for transgender children and aims to eliminate any form of discrimination. The minister added that discussions will be held with the Benazir Income Support Program to provide educational resources for underprivileged transgender individuals.

After cabinet approval, awareness campaigns about the importance of transgender education will be launched via television, radio, social media, and newspapers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024