CBCare mobile app, portal launched in Cantonment Areas

KARACHI: In line with the Government of Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan Policy and the mission of the Military Lands and Cantonment (MLC) Department, a new digital interface has been launched to provide streamlined access to civic services for residents of Cantonment Areas.

Secretary Defence, Lt Gen Muhammad Ali (Retd) inaugurated the CBCare mobile app and CBCare portal in Rawalpindi, marking a significant step forward in e-governance and digital transformation.

At the inauguration ceremony, Secretary Defence commended the department’s proactive efforts in modernizing service delivery and making it more accessible to the public.

He praised the MLC Department for embracing e-governance solutions that empower residents of cantonment areas with efficient, transparent, and user-friendly access to local government services.

The CBCare mobile app and CBCare portal serve as a comprehensive platform for residents to interact with their respective cantonment boards digitally.

Through the CBCare mobile app, now available on both Android and iOS devices, residents can apply online for a variety of civic services, including the registration of birth and death certificates, property tax exemptions, downloadable bills, payment verification, and status checks on registered complaints and applications.

The complete list of features is available on the CBCare portal at cbcare.cantonment.gov.pk.

