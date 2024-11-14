AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

CBCare mobile app, portal launched in Cantonment Areas

Press Release Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: In line with the Government of Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan Policy and the mission of the Military Lands and Cantonment (MLC) Department, a new digital interface has been launched to provide streamlined access to civic services for residents of Cantonment Areas.

Secretary Defence, Lt Gen Muhammad Ali (Retd) inaugurated the CBCare mobile app and CBCare portal in Rawalpindi, marking a significant step forward in e-governance and digital transformation.

At the inauguration ceremony, Secretary Defence commended the department’s proactive efforts in modernizing service delivery and making it more accessible to the public.

He praised the MLC Department for embracing e-governance solutions that empower residents of cantonment areas with efficient, transparent, and user-friendly access to local government services.

The CBCare mobile app and CBCare portal serve as a comprehensive platform for residents to interact with their respective cantonment boards digitally.

Through the CBCare mobile app, now available on both Android and iOS devices, residents can apply online for a variety of civic services, including the registration of birth and death certificates, property tax exemptions, downloadable bills, payment verification, and status checks on registered complaints and applications.

The complete list of features is available on the CBCare portal at cbcare.cantonment.gov.pk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

