Clean drinking water: Alkhidmat Foundation, Japanese govt ink MoU

LAHORE: In a significant step toward enhancing access to clean drinking water in Pakistan’s industrial regions, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan and the government of Japan formalized a partnership to establish water filtration plants in Faisalabad and Okara.

The signing ceremony was held with Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro and Alkhidmat’s Vice President Syed Ihsan Ullah Waqas.

Under the agreement, Japan will fund the installation of seven water filtration plants with a grant of PKR 19.5 million. Speaking at the event, Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro emphasized Japan's commitment to supporting welfare projects that elevate the quality of life in Pakistan’s underserved areas. “Through continued community-focused initiatives, we aim to bring positive changes in people’s lives,” he said, adding that Japan plans to further streamline its support to extend timely aid to Pakistan’s remote communities.

Vice President of Alkhidmat Foundation, Syed Ihsan Ullah Waqas, thanked the Japanese government for its assistance and assured prompt implementation of the clean water project. “These seven new plants will soon provide filtered water to thousands of families in Faisalabad and Okara,” he noted. Waqas further highlighted that Alkhidmat has already installed water facilities worth PKR 312 million, supplying clean water to over 5.6 million people daily.

