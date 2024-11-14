AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

Prosperity returning to Pakistan: Azma

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the political birth of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was based on protests, sit-ins, rallies, and chaos.

“The prosperity that is returning to Pakistan is not being accepted by ‘Fitna Group’ those who incessantly chanted 'thief, thief' have now been caught red-handed in their own family's corruption,” Azma said.

She further said that the role of the umpire’s finger, the conspiratorial behavior, and the facilitation by PTI's founder have been the foundation of PTI's political journey. The disruptive group has dragged the nation's youth into their power lust, while their children are enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in London, she added.

Azma further stated that PTI's politics has now sunk even lower than street-level politics. Nawaz Sharif had once said, “We will build roads, and you will just measure them.” The development in Punjab is not being accepted by the PTI, she said, adding: “Maryam Nawaz has taken historic and revolutionary steps in Punjab. In just a few months, she has introduced relief packages and development projects for every section and sector of Punjab.”

Azma Bokhari further said that the political life of PTI’s founder has revolved around "Dheel" and Deal. The "Fitna Group" and its leader are only dreaming of protests, protests, and more protests, she said.

She said political figures engage in political struggle and do not dream of attacking the federation under the guise of politics. “We will not allow any form of mischief under the cover of peaceful protests. Anyone who breaks the law or spreads fear among citizens will be dealt with strictly,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI PMLN Azma Bokhari Information Minister Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Prosperity returning to Pakistan: Azma

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

Trump meets Biden at White House to discuss power transfer

Deals with IPPs: Rousch Power approves early termination of govt agreements

Read more stories